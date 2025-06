Philadelphia signed Adeyi on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Adeyi wasn't drafted after his senior season with Sam Houston, but he'll now be getting a shot to prove himself in the pros anyways. In 2024 with the Bearkats, he caught 30 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown along with nine rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown. His odds of making the Eagles' 53-man roster for 2025 are probably slim.