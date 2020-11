Seumalo (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, indicating his 21-day practice window has begun, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Seumalo will be evaluated through the practice week and could return for the Week 10 matchup against the Giants. The 2016 third-round pick started at left guard through the first two games of the year, and he'd be a major boost for an offensive line that has been decimated by injuries this season.