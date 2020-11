Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that he expects Seumalo (knee) to come off IR and start Sunday's game against the Browns, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Seumalo will reprise his starting role at left guard if he's indeed activated in time to suit up Sunday, a development which would provide a notable boost for Philadelphia's offensive front. In order to activate him, the Eagles will have to make a corresponding transaction to free up a roster spot.