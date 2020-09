Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Seumalo (knee) is "out for the foreseable future," Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Seumalo looks like he could spend more than the requisite minimum three weeks on injured reserve, though Pederson also previously expressed optimism that his knee issue wouldn't be long-term. In the meantime, Matt Pryor appears to be the likeliest candidate to start at left guard versus the Bengals on Sunday.