Seumalo (knee) was activated from injured reserve Friday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Philadephia still has to contend with Brandon Brooks (Achilles) being on the reserve/PUP list and Andre Dillard on IR, but the Eagles have integrated yet another piece back into the starting offensive line given Seumalo's activation. The 27-year-old is slated to make his first start since Week 2, shoring up Carson Wentz's blindside alongside left tackle Jason Peters heading into a Sunday matchup against the Browns.