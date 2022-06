Seumalo is recovering well from the LisFranc injury that ended his season last year, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Seumalo said Wednesday that he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from the foot injury that he suffered in September and forced him to be placed on IR for the remainder of the 2021 season. When healthy, the 28-year-old projects to be the starting right guard for the Eagles in 2022.