Seumalo (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Injuries woes continue to present themselves along Philadelphia's offensive line, as the unit is already dealing with potential season-ending injuries to Brandon Brooks (Achilles) and Andre Dillard (bicep). Seumalo played all 68 of the Eagles' offensive snaps in Week 1, but if he cannot return against Los Angeles, Matt Pryor or Nate Herbig may fill in at left guard.