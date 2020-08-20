Arcega-Whiteside (lower body) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice, Daniel Gallen of Penn Live reports.
Arcega-Whiteside had been classified as day-to-day with the lower-body issue, but rejoined the team to get valuable practice reps. The Stanford product appears locked into a battle for playing time with Greg Ward and recent draft pick Jalen Reagor heading into the season. Arcega-Whiteside disappointed in his rookie campaign, catching 10 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown across 16 games.
