Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been throwing to Arcega-Whiteside on a regular basis during training camp, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Arcega-Whiteside apparently had another busy practice Thursday, after making a strong impression in the red zone the day prior. Eagles beat reporters seem to be in agreement that the second-year pro has taken a step forward since his brutal rookie season, but it sounds like Jalen Reagor, DeSean Jackson and some of the wideouts further down the depth chart also have been playing well. Meanwhile, Alshon Jeffery (foot) figures to miss at least the first few games of the season, potentially leaving JJAW as the only big-bodied wideout on the team. That won't necessarily equate to a top-three role, but it's at least looking like a possibility.