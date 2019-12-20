Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Cleared for Week 16
Arcega-Whiteside (foot) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.
The Eagles capped Arcega-Whiteside's practice reps both Thursday and Friday as he dealt with a foot injury. Still, coach Doug Pederson told Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger on Friday morning that Arcega-Whiteside was limited both days as a precautionary measure. With Arcega-Whiteside's status cleared up, he likely will be one of just three healthy wide receivers (also, Greg Ward and Robert Davis) available to the offense Sunday due to Nelson Agholor's (knee) questionable standing.
