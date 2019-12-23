Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Coach downplays injury
Coach Doug Pederson said Arcega-Whiteside is expected to be OK after picking up a foot injury in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Cowboys, but the rookie will undergo additional tests Monday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Based on Pederson's comments, Arcega-Whiteside's tests look to be mostly precautionary in nature, and the coach notably didn't even categorize the wideout as "day-to-day," as he often likes to do with the team's injured players. Arcega-Whiteside's practice time might still be limited, but assuming he's ready to go by the time the Eagles' Week 17 matchup with the Giants arrives, he should retain a regular role in three-receiver sets. The elevated playing time Arcega-Whiteside has gained of late hasn't meant much for fantasy purposes, as he's tallied only seven catches for 126 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets over the past five games.
