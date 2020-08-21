Arcega-Whiteside claims he is "night and day different" from the player he was in 2019, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Arcega-Whiteside is looking to make up for lost time after a bust of a rookie season marred by injury and difficulty adapting to the speed of the pro game. However, he spent the offseason utilizing an extensive training regime and lost eight pounds of fat. The 23-year-old has been alternating reps at the 'X' position with 2020 first-rounder Jalen Reagor thus far in camp but will likely slot behind the rookie on the depth chart to begin the season.