Coach Doug Pederson suggested Arcega-Whiteside will have a larger role while Jalen Reagor (thumb) is unavailable, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Reagor is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Bengals and could be out for longer. Arcega-Whiteside has earned a reputation for minimal involvement in the passing game even when he plays a lot of snaps, but he should at least see more time on the field for the next week or two, possibly getting the start across from DeSean Jackson. The second-year pro has 10 receptions and 24 targets on 530 offensive snaps in the NFL.