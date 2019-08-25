Arcega-Whiteside will likely see more work than most fourth wide receivers as well as red-zone looks, Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer

Arcega-Whiteside has opened eyes this preseason, leading the team with 12 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown so far. The rookie has shown he knows how to use his 6'2" frame in the red zone and will be employed as a weapon there. Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson missed seven games combined last year, so there is a good chance the Stanford product will see at least a handful of starts throughout the season as well.