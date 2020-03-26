Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Facing heightened expectations
Eagles GM Howie Roseman hopes Arcega-Whiteside can "take a big jump" in 2020, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
The Eagles' failure to add wideout talent early in the offseason has drawn criticism, prompting Roseman to tell reporters the following: "I don't feel like the cupboard is as bare as you're describing. Doesn't mean we're ready to roll there." One aspect of Roseman's logic is that Arcega-Whiteside is now fully healthy, whereas last offseason he entered the NFL with lower body injuries (something that wasn't reported publicly at the time). The young wideout dealt with heel, leg and foot ailments at various points throughout his rookie season, ultimately catching 10 passes on 486 offensive snaps. The Eagles are hoping for better health and better production from each of Arcega-Whiteside, DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery (if he isn't traded), but they also figure to use at least one early draft pick on a wide receiver. There's also time to add a veteran or two, though the top names on the free agent market have already signed elsewhere.
