Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Fails to make impact in 2019
Arcega-Whiteside caught 10 of his 22 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown in 16 games in the 2019 season.
The Eagles famously suffered injury after injury to their receiving corps this season but still could not find a way to get their rookie second-round pick more involved. The 22-year-old saw just seven targets in the season's first three weeks before going six weeks without one. Thanks to attrition, he eventually got worked back into the game plan in the second half of the year but never hauled in more than two balls in a game and again went target-less in Philadelphia's final two contests of the season, including their Wild Card loss. With Nelson Agholor likely to sign elsewhere next season, Arcega-Whiteside should get at least one more opportunity to produce in 2020.
