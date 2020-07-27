Arcega-Whiteside should be able to focus on the "X" receiver spot this year, PhillyVoice.com's Jimmy Kempski reports.

The second-round pick was a huge disappointment as a rookie, catching only 10 passes on 486 offensive snaps. Arcega-Whiteside said nagging injuries were part of the problem, and he also mentioned the difficulty of moving around to different positions because of the more serious injuries his teammates suffered. He should no be able to focus on the X spot, which was occupied by Alshon Jeffery (foot) for the better part of the past three seasons. Jeffery is coming back from surgery and may not be ready for the season opener, but that doesn't mean Arcega-Whiteside will have anything given to him, as the Eagles also have rookie first-round pick Jalen Reagor and veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin as options to handle wideout snaps opposite DeSean Jackson. That said, coach Doug Pederson claims Reagor will start off learning the "Z" spot behind Jackson.