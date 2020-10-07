Arcega-Whiteside (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Arcega-Whiteside sat out Week 4's win over the 49ers due to his calf injury, but it now looks as though he's back to full health. The second-year pro failed to record a catch while playing a part-time role on offense during Philadelphia's first three games of the season, and he has a tough matchup in Pittsburgh on deck Sunday, so he'll be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes Week 5.

More News