Arcega-Whiteside (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Arcega-Whiteside sat out Week 4's win over the 49ers due to his calf injury, but it now looks as though he's back to full health. The second-year pro failed to record a catch while playing a part-time role on offense during Philadelphia's first three games of the season, and he has a tough matchup in Pittsburgh on deck Sunday, so he'll be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes Week 5.
More News
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Set to practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Sidelined Sunday•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Unlikely to play Week 4•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Returning to practice Friday•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Spectator for practice•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Has calf injury•