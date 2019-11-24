Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Gets five targets
Arcega-Whiteside hauled in two of his five targets for 43 yards in the team's Week 12 loss to the Seahawks.
Only five of the team's 45 targets were directed toward Arcega-Whiteside, though he finished second on the team with 43 yards. His first reception came on a short pass which he turned up field for 13 yards. However, the highlight came with only 23 seconds left in the game, when he nabbed a 30-yard pass down the sideline as he was falling out of bounds. Despite the highlight-reel play, Arcega-Whiteside may find targets even harder to come by in Week 13 against the Dolphins, as one or both of Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) could return.
