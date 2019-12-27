Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Good to go Sunday
Arcega-Whiteside (foot) put in a full practice Friday.
Listed as a limited participant on the Eagles' practice reports for Wednesday and Thursday, Arcega-Whiteside will enter Sunday's regular-season finale against the Giants after closing out the week without any restrictions. With Nelson Agholor (knee) sidelined for yet another game, Greg Ward and Arcega-Whiteside will likely operate as the Eagles' top two wideouts, while Dallas Goedert steps in as the No. 1 tight end for the injured Zach Ertz (ribs/back).
More News
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Logs limited workout•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Limited Wednesday•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Coach downplays injury•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Off to locker room•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Cleared for Week 16•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Should play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...