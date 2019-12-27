Play

Arcega-Whiteside (foot) put in a full practice Friday.

Listed as a limited participant on the Eagles' practice reports for Wednesday and Thursday, Arcega-Whiteside will enter Sunday's regular-season finale against the Giants after closing out the week without any restrictions. With Nelson Agholor (knee) sidelined for yet another game, Greg Ward and Arcega-Whiteside will likely operate as the Eagles' top two wideouts, while Dallas Goedert steps in as the No. 1 tight end for the injured Zach Ertz (ribs/back).

