Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Hardly involved in opener
Arcega-Whiteside played just five snaps on offense in Sunday's 32-27 win over Washington.
Arcega-Whiteside did not see a target despite coach Doug Pederson's assertions earlier in the week that the rookie second-round pick would be involved in the offense. Instead, the Stanford product's greatest "contribution" was a holding penalty away from the ball that cost Miles Sanders a 21-yard touchdown in the game's final quarter. The 22-year-old will look to make up for that gaffe and create a larger role for himself Week 2 at Atlanta.
