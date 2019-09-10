Arcega-Whiteside played just five snaps on offense in Sunday's 32-27 win over Washington.

Arcega-Whiteside did not see a target despite coach Doug Pederson's assertions earlier in the week that the rookie second-round pick would be involved in the offense. Instead, the Stanford product's greatest "contribution" was a holding penalty away from the ball that cost Miles Sanders a 21-yard touchdown in the game's final quarter. The 22-year-old will look to make up for that gaffe and create a larger role for himself Week 2 at Atlanta.

