Play

Arcega-Whiteside played just six snaps in Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers.

Arcega-Whiteside did not see a target in the game, as Alshon Jeffery's return bumped the rookie back to the bench. Mack Hollins served as the clear third receiver, seeing 40 snaps. The Stanford product's chances of seeing the field are likely to be reduced even further with DeSean Jackson (abdomen) working his way back.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories