Arcega-Whiteside (calf) didn't practice Wednesday.
Arcega-Whiteside is one of four Eagles wide receivers to be healthy for each of the first three games of the season. but the injury bug happened to bite him this past Sunday against the Bengals. According to coach Doug Pederson, Arcega-Whiteside sustained a lower-body injury during pregame warmups Week 3 and managed to play just 20 percent of the team's snaps on offense. Philadelphia's receiving corps is littered with question marks, namely Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring), but it won't matter much for Arcega-Whiteside if he's unable to prove his health before a Week 4 matchup with the 49ers.
