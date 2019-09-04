Coach Doug Pederson affirmed Wednesday that Arcega-Whiteside has earned an early role in the Eagles' offense, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Arcega-Whiteside belongs to a crowded receiver room housing Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson (finger) and Nelson Agholor, but appears on track to see more prominent usage than the usual No. 4 wideout. The rookie second-round pick impressed in the preseason with 12 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown, and projects to play a significant role in the red zone where he can make the most of his 6-foot-2 frame.