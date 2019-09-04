Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Headed for early role
Coach Doug Pederson affirmed Wednesday that Arcega-Whiteside has earned an early role in the Eagles' offense, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Arcega-Whiteside belongs to a crowded receiver room housing Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson (finger) and Nelson Agholor, but appears on track to see more prominent usage than the usual No. 4 wideout. The rookie second-round pick impressed in the preseason with 12 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown, and projects to play a significant role in the red zone where he can make the most of his 6-foot-2 frame.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cohen down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...