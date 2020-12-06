Arcega-Whiteside (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 13 game against the Packers.
The reserve receiver was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, but he'll still sit out a fourth straight game. Arcega-Whiteside has just two receptions all season and is now buried down the depth chart with the Eagles' receiver corps at full health outside of DeSean Jackson (IR-ankle).
