Arcega-Whiteside (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 13 game against the Packers.

The reserve receiver was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, but he'll still sit out a fourth straight game. Arcega-Whiteside has just two receptions all season and is now buried down the depth chart with the Eagles' receiver corps at full health outside of DeSean Jackson (IR-ankle).

