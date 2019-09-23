Arcega-Whiteside (heel) was listed as a non-participant in Monday's practice estimation.

The Eagles didn't hold a formal practice Monday, so what Arcega-Whiteside does Tuesday will be telling with regard to his status for Thursday's game against Green Bay. The rookie second-round pick caught one of three targets in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories