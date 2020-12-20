Arcega-Whiteside is inactive for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Cardinals.
The second-year wideout will be out of uniform for the sixth straight game. Arcega-Whiteside has just two receptions for 45 yards on five targets this season, and he hasn't come close to matching the 28 snaps he logged back in Week 1 in the other six games during which he's garnered an active designation.
