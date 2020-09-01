Arcega-Whiteside likely will be the starting X receiver for Week 1 at Washington, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 2019 second-round pick reportedly has shown significant progress in his second NFL training camp, building up a solid case for a role in the Philadelphia offense. Said role might've entailed rotating in as a backup, but it now appears more likely he'll start, with Jalen Reagor (shoulder) looking doubtful for the opener. While he probably won't be a target hog, the 6-foot-2 Arcega-Whitesides does offer a much different skill set than Z receiver DeSean Jackson and slot man Greg Ward, potentially lending to some volume in the red zone. The report does note that rookie fifth-round pick John Hightower also has been impressive in training camp, so it's possible the Eagles use a rotation of sorts.