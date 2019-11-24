Arcega-Whiteside is expected to serve as one of the Eagles' starting wideouts Sunday against the Seahawks with both Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) inactive for the contest, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Eagles haven't announced their starting lineup for Week 12, but Jordan Matthews (85 percent offensive snap share, one catch for six yards on six targets) and Arcega-Whiteside (25 percent, one catch for 29 yards on one target) trailed only a healthy Agholor in terms of usage in the Week 11 loss to the Patriots. None of Matthews, Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and Mack Hollins seemingly represent anything more than punt plays in DFS or dart throws in season-long leagues, however, as the quartet has combined for just 14 receptions across 36 targets all season. Instead, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia speculates the Eagles will make ample use of 12 personnel (two tight ends), meaning that Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert may end up profiling as the team's top pass catchers.