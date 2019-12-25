Play

Arcega-Whiteside (foot) was a limited participant Wednesday in the team's estimated practice report.

Arcega-Whiteside picked up the injury during the Week 16 win over the Cowboys, though the issue is believed to minor. That the rookie was projected to put in a limited practice Wednesday is a positive sign for his availability Sunday against the Giants. With Nelson Agholor (knee) likely to remain sidelined this weekend, Arcega-Whiteside could retain a regular role in three-receiver sets.

