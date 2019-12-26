Play

Arcega-Whiteside (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Though Arcega-Whiteside has been listed as limited on both of the Eagles' Week 17 practice reports to date, coach Doug Pederson indicated earlier in the week that the rookie would be OK for Sunday's game against the Giants. With Pederson offering no indication that Arcega-Whiteside's condition has taken a turn for the worse, the main question is whether or not the wideout will carry an injury designation into the weekend. A final decision on Arcega-Whiteside's status will come shortly after Friday's practice.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends