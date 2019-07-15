Arcega-Whiteside dominated red-zone drills during the Eagles' offseason program, according to Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, the second-round pick is coming off a senior season with 14 of Stanford's 29 touchdown receptions, including a slew of contested catches in the red zone. Far from a one-year wonder, Arcega-Whiteside also hit pay dirt nine times in 2017 for a run-heavy Cardinal offense that threw for just 23 scores. He now faces a difficult path to regular snaps in Philadelphia, where Alshon Jeffery (ribs), DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor (lower body) will form the regular grouping in three-wide formations. Arcega-Whiteside's best chance at an immediate role entails the red zone, an area that's accounted for just 12 of Jackson's 53 career touchdown catches.

