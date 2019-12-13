Arcega-Whiteside is expected to start and could function as the Eagles' top outside receiver Sunday against the Redskins, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Arcega-Whiteside's rookie season was expected to be a developmental one while a trio of established veterans (Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor) slotted ahead of him on the depth chart, but the second-round pick suddenly finds himself as the healthiest option of that quartet in Week 15. With Jeffery (foot) joining Jackson (abdomen) on injured reserve this week and Agholor (knee) listed as questionable for Sunday after failing to practice Wednesday through Friday, Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and practice squad addition Robert Davis could all be in line for significant snaps this weekend. An elevated role won't necessarily translate to an abundance of targets for Arcega-Whiteside, however, as tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert remain Carson Wentz's most-trusted options and should rank as higher priorities in the passing game.