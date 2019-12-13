Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: May be top outside receiver Sunday
Arcega-Whiteside is expected to start and could function as the Eagles' top outside receiver Sunday against the Redskins, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Arcega-Whiteside's rookie season was expected to be a developmental one while a trio of established veterans (Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor) slotted ahead of him on the depth chart, but the second-round pick suddenly finds himself as the healthiest option of that quartet in Week 15. With Jeffery (foot) joining Jackson (abdomen) on injured reserve this week and Agholor (knee) listed as questionable for Sunday after failing to practice Wednesday through Friday, Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and practice squad addition Robert Davis could all be in line for significant snaps this weekend. An elevated role won't necessarily translate to an abundance of targets for Arcega-Whiteside, however, as tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert remain Carson Wentz's most-trusted options and should rank as higher priorities in the passing game.
More News
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: No designation Wednesday•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Should be OK for Week 15•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Sees just three targets in win•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Staying involved in offense•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Gets five targets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.