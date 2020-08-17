Arcega-Whiteside is day to day with a lower-body injury, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports that DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward are lining up with the first-team offense at Monday's practice. Meanwhile, Arcega-Whiteside is hoping to compete for the X receiver spot that's typically been occupied by Alshon Jeffery, who remains on the PUP list as he works his way back from major foot surgery. Following his poor rookie season, JJAW can't afford to miss much practice time if he wants a real shot at a Week 1 starting job.
