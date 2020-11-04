Arcega-Whiteside was not targeted on any of his five offensive snaps during Sunday's 23-9 win against the Cowboys.

Arcega-Whiteside is expected to continually see his role in the passing-game dissipate as the Eagles bring back starters from injury, with rookie Jalen Reagor's return to the lineup Sunday night being one example of the coming transition. The Stanford product has recorded just two total receptions for 45 yards on the season, but if Alshon Jeffery (calf) can make it back in the near future, such a development may render Arcega-Whiteside completely obsolete in the offense.