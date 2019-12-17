Play

Arcega-Whiteside could not corral either of his two targets in Sunday's 37-27 win over Washington.

Arcega-Whiteside played 71 of 77 offensive snaps in the contest but was not a factor from a statistical standpoint. Among Eagles receiving a target, he received the fewest while Greg Ward saw nine and caught seven for 61 yards and a score.

