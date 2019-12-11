Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: No designation Wednesday
Arcega-Whiteside (leg) isn't listed on Wednesday's practice estimate.
Arcega-Whiteside missed a number of snaps during Monday's overtime win against the Eagles. Per Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Arcega-Whiteside relayed he wasn't on the field due to cramps but felt OK after being treated with IVs. Afterward, coach Doug Pederson told Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal that he expected Arcega-Whiteside to be available for Sunday's game at Washington. Assuming no setbacks, Arcega-Whiteside is on pace to do just that with no designation to start Week 15 preparations.
More News
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Should be OK for Week 15•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Sees just three targets in win•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Staying involved in offense•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Gets five targets•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Likely to start Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...