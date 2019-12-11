Play

Arcega-Whiteside (leg) isn't listed on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Arcega-Whiteside missed a number of snaps during Monday's overtime win against the Eagles. Per Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Arcega-Whiteside relayed he wasn't on the field due to cramps but felt OK after being treated with IVs. Afterward, coach Doug Pederson told Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal that he expected Arcega-Whiteside to be available for Sunday's game at Washington. Assuming no setbacks, Arcega-Whiteside is on pace to do just that with no designation to start Week 15 preparations.

