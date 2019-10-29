Play

Arcega-Whiteside played just four snaps in Sunday's 31-13 win over Buffalo.

Arcega-Whiteside has played just 29 snaps over the last five weeks and has not drawn a target in that time. It would take a rash of injuries to the Eagles' receiving corps before the rookie became a factor in the offense.

