Arcega-Whiteside was spotted jogging into the Eagles' locker room with an undisclosed injury in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Arcega-Whiteside was nursing a foot injury during the week, so perhaps his exit was related to that. He was in and out of the medical tent prior to leaving for the locker room, and Arcega-Whiteside's exit leaves the Eagles with just two healthy wide receivers.

