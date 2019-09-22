Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: On pace for first NFL start
Arcega-Whiteside likely will start Sunday's game versus the Lions with both Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) inactive.
Arcega-Whiteside took over for Jeffery upon his Week 2 departure. While he racked up a whopping 75 of the Eagles' 81 snaps on offense, Arcega-Whiteside managed just one reception (on four targets) for four yards. With Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor on hand to scoop up the vast majority of Carson Wentz's passes, Arcega-Whiteside may need to hit on the outside or in the red zone to make much of an impact.
More News
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Plays 75 snaps in loss•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Hardly involved in opener•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Will be involved in opener•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Could see red-zone work•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Shines in preseason loss•
-
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Quiet preseason debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...