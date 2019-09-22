Arcega-Whiteside likely will start Sunday's game versus the Lions with both Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) inactive.

Arcega-Whiteside took over for Jeffery upon his Week 2 departure. While he racked up a whopping 75 of the Eagles' 81 snaps on offense, Arcega-Whiteside managed just one reception (on four targets) for four yards. With Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor on hand to scoop up the vast majority of Carson Wentz's passes, Arcega-Whiteside may need to hit on the outside or in the red zone to make much of an impact.