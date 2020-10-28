Arcega-Whiteside caught his only target for eight yards during Thursday's 22-21 win against the Giants.

During a Thursday night victory, Arcega-Whiteside helped the Eagles move the sticks on a first-quarter drive that culminated in a 31-yard Jake Elliott field goal. The Stanford product has two catches over the past three weeks, plus a fumble-recovery touchdown tabbed during Philadelphia's Oct. 18 loss to Baltimore. Though he also recorded an exciting 37-yard catch in Week 5, Arcega-Whiteside has just five total targets on the season. Alshon Jeffery's pending return from a foot injury has potential to make Arcega-Whiteside even more obsolete within the Eagles' passing attack heading into a Week 8 matchup against Dallas.