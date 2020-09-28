Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Arcega-Whiteside suffered a lower body injury during pregame warmups Sunday, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Arcega-Whiteside managed to suit up for Sunday's tie against the Bengals despite his pregame injury, but he was limited to just 20 percent of offensive snaps and held without a target. Pederson labeled the second-year wideout "day-to-day," a hint that he should have a fair shot at suiting up Week 4 in San Francisco. With Jalen Reagor (thumb), DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) all nursing injuries, Arcega-Whiteside could see a larger role against the 49ers if he's able to get healthy.
