Arcega-Whiteside played 75 snaps in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Falcons.

The spike in playing time was a direct result of the Eagles' top two receivers being forced out with leg injuries. Unfortunately for the rookie, it didn't translate to production, as he brought in only one of his four targets for four yards in the contest while Mack Hollins went 5-of-8 for 50 yards. If Alshon Jeffery (calf) or DeSean Jackson (groin) is forced to miss time, the Stanford product would likely be in line for increased snaps once again Week 3 at home against the Lions, but at least for now, he seems to be behind Hollins on Carson Wentz's personal depth chart.

