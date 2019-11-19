Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Plays just 19 snaps in loss
Arcega-Whiteside caught his only target for 29 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to New England.
Whiteside played just 19 snaps with Alshon Jeffery (ankle) out, significantly fewer than the 64 Jordan Matthews saw, despite the latter having just been signed this week. Nevertheless, the Stanford product made his first catch since Week 3. With Jeffery on the mend, Arcega-Whiteside doesn't stand to see his playing time increase in the near future.
