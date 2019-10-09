Arcega-Whiteside played just two snaps in Sunday's win against the Jets and did not see a target.

Arcega-Whiteside had some chances to carve out a role early this season but could not take advantage. With the Eagles healthier now and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) on the mend, Arcega-Whiteside's immediate future is on the bench.

