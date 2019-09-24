Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Puts in full practice
Arcega-Whiteside (heel) was a listed as a full participant Tuesday in the Eagles' walk-through practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The wideout was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated report due to the heel injury, but his upgrade to full participation a day later implies there's no real concern about his availability for Thursday's game against Green Bay. With Alshon Jeffery (calf) trending toward a return from a one-game absence, Arcega-Whiteside could be in line for a role reduction after playing 72 percent of the offensive snaps in the Week 3 los to Detroit.
