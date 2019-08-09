Arcega-Whiteside caught two of four targets for 23 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Titans.

The rookie lined up with the first-team offense as Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson got the night off, and his 12-yard grab in the first quarter kicked off the Eagles' first of two scoring drives on the night. Arcega-Whiteside didn't put together a dazzling preseason debut, but he still has a chance to carve out a role in the regular season as a big, physical target for Carson Wentz.