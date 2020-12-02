Arcega-Whiteside was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and returned to practice, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Arcega-Whiteside tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-November but has cleared the requisite protocols to rejoin his teammates. The underwhelming 2019 second-round pick has caught just two passes all season while failing to climb the Eagles' wide receiver depth chart despite ample opportunities due to injuries around him earlier in the year.