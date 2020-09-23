Arcega-Whiteside was targeted twice but logged no receptions during Sunday's 37-19 loss to the Rams.

The 23-year-old wideout logged three multi-catch performances between Weeks 12 and 16 last year, earning four starts during that span as the Eagles dealt with a flurry of injuries at wide receiver. By adding Jalen Reagor in the first round of the draft and getting DeSean Jackson back from an abdominal injury, Philadelphia now finds itself with better depth. As result, Arcega-Whiteside has seen a combined two targets on 44 offensive snaps between Weeks 1 and 2, rendering him a peripheral option in the tight end-friendly Eagles offense.