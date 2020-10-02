Coach Doug Pederson said Arcega-Whiteside (calf) will "get some work" at practice Friday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
The 2019 second-round pick was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday, so any participation at Friday's session is a step in the right direction. Arcega-Whiteside's status for Week 4 should become clearer once Philadelphia releases its official injury report later in the day.
